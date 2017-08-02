Chihuahua named 'Hey Man' found dangling from Florida roof

Orange County Animal Services has filed a petition for custody of a Chihuahua, after video surfaced which appears to show the puppy hanging by a leash from the roof of a Winter Garden home.

A neighbor walking by the home recorded the video of the approximately 9-month-old dog, named "Hey Man," according to the Winter Garden Police Department. That video was later viewed by Winter Garden Officer Gabriel Fragoso.

"The video clearly depicted a chocolate and brown Chihuahua hung from a nail on the porch roof by a leash attached to his harness," Officer Fragoso wrote in a report. "Dog was about two or three feet off of the ground."

Following an investigation, the dog was removed from the owner’s care on July 18. Animal Services filed the petition for custody 10 days later.

"'Hey Man' continues to do well while in the care and custody of the shelter," said Alyssa Duross, with Animal Services. "'Hey Man' is not available for adoption at this time as this case remains an active and ongoing animal cruelty investigation."

The case is set to be heard Aug 25.

