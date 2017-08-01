College fights ex-student's request for anonymity in lawsuit

A former Trinity College student is seeking to remain anonymous as he sues the private Connecticut school for disciplining him on what he calls an unfounded cheating allegation.

The former student has been allowed to use the pseudonym John Doe so far in the lawsuit. He says he collaborated with another student on homework assignments last year and did not copy the other student's work, as school officials allege.

He's fighting a one-semester suspension and permanent placement of the discipline on his transcript. He served the suspension and graduated last spring.

Trinity's lawyer says allowing students to anonymously challenge discipline in courts would lead to a "groundswell" of litigation against colleges.

A state judge recently heard arguments on the pseudonym request. It's not clear when a ruling will be issued.