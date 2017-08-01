As predicted, dunes created ponds between homes and beach

For years, the New Jersey shore town of Margate has fought against sand dunes to protect it from future storms.

One of the fears it cited was large pools of water forming on the sand, blocking access to the beach.

And following heavy rain last weekend, that's exactly what has happened.

Engineers are scrambling to find pumps, the town may go back to court to start fighting again, and residents are grumbling as they either drag sand chairs on blockslong detours or slog through knee-deep standing water.

The town used to dig trenches to let storm water flow back to the sea, but the half-built dunes now make that impossible.