'Pharma-bro' Shkreli's case moves to jury deliberations

The federal securities fraud trial of "Pharma Bro" and former hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli is headed to its final phase.

The former pharmaceutical executive is accused of looting his own drug company to pay back disgruntled investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.

Jurors, who heard closing arguments from prosecutors Friday, could start deliberating Monday.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

His defense team has insisted there were no victims because the investors got their money back and even made significant profits.

Shkreli, 34, is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and for trolling his critics online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.