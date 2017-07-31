U.S.

'Pharma-bro' Shkreli's case moves to jury deliberations

So-called 'most hated man in America' says he's auctioning off a chance for critics to take out their frustrations for charity

 

The federal securities fraud trial of "Pharma Bro" and former hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli is headed to its final phase.

The former pharmaceutical executive is accused of looting his own drug company to pay back disgruntled investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. 

Jurors, who heard closing arguments from prosecutors Friday, could start deliberating Monday.

Former biotech CEO Martin Shkreli, right, leaves federal court with a member of his legal team Thursday, July 27, 2017, in New York. Shkreli's defense attorney, Benjamin Brafman, told the jury during closing arguments that his client annoyed some of his investors but ultimately rewarded them by starting a drug company that doubled or tripled their money. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) Expand / Collapse

His defense team has insisted there were no victims because the investors got their money back and even made significant profits. 

Shkreli, 34, is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and for trolling his critics online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

 

 