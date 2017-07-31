The Latest: Minnesota man still on run; victim's car located

The Latest on the search for a man suspected in an armed robbery and homicide in Minnesota (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

A man suspected of killing a woman in a Minnesota office building is still on the run, but authorities say they have found the victim's car.

Police say Beverly Cory's vehicle was found Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in suburban St. Paul. Cory's body was found Saturday in the office where she works in Mendota Heights.

Police believe she was killed by 44-year-old Lucifer Nguyen (wihn) when he was trying to escape as authorities were chasing him in connection with an armed robbery.

Witnesses reported seeing Nguyen in the area where Cory's car was found. But his current whereabouts are unknown. Police believe he may still be in the Twin Cities area. He's considered armed and dangerous.

7 a.m.

Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who is suspected of killing a financial adviser inside a Minnesota business during the weekend.

The Mendota Heights Police Department confirmed Monday morning that authorities haven't yet found 44-year-old Lucifer Nguyen (wihn).

Authorities say Nguyen went into a house in the St. Paul suburb of Mendota Heights on Saturday, brandished a gun at a female victim and demanded cash. Police found Nguyen and began chasing his vehicle, but he crashed. Police say he then entered the White Pine Senior Living Center. There, he allegedly forced employees into a locked storage closet at gunpoint.

Police believe Nguyen left the senior center and killed Beverly Cory of Maplewood, Minnesota, in a nearby office building.

He's considered armed and dangerous.