How long will tranquil conditions last in the midwestern, northeastern US?



Although dry conditions and low humidity will grace areas from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast early this week, an uptick in humidity and wet weather is not far behind.

On Monday, a narrow zone of isolated showers and thunderstorms will form from northern Maine to Michigan. The balance of the Great Lakes region, Ohio Valley and Northeast can expect another ideal day for outdoor activities.





This zone of storminess will sink slightly southward on Tuesday, but a majority of the region will be rain-free once again.

The lack of wet weather early this week will allow floodwaters to recede in areas of the mid-Atlantic that were inundated with heavy rain at the end of the week. Water levels on streams and rivers will start to decline.

“However, a system is forecast to push southward through the Midwest and Northeast during the middle and latter portion of the week, bringing the return of showers and locally drenching thunderstorms,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Kyle Elliott said.

The shift in the weather pattern could lead to one or more days of wet weather in Chicago; Indianapolis; Detroit; Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio; Erie and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Syracuse, New York, from Wednesday to Friday.





Wet weather may hold off until the end of the week for those along the Northeast coast.

“Areas ravaged by destructive flash flooding on Friday and Saturday can expect the greatest chance of showers and thunderstorms to return late in the week and into next weekend,” Elliott said.

The swift moving nature of this storm will limit the potential for widespread flooding unlike the recent summer rainstorm that inundated the mid-Atlantic. Still, flooding can occur on a localized basis where the ground remains saturated.

The return of wet weather may once again put outdoor plans on hold and force delays or postponements at Major League baseball games.

There will be a higher risk of slower travel on major interstates and airline delays during this time period.

A modest rise in humidity and temperature will occur prior to the approaching storm, but oppressive conditions will be kept at bay.

“Looking ahead into the second week of August, another spell of fall-like air seems quite likely to invade areas from the Midwest to the East Coast,” Elliott said.

The fall preview will be a mirror image of the weather set to end the weekend in the Northeast with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

“The persistent pattern that has brought heat to the western U.S. and spells of fall-like air to the East shows no signs of breaking down through at least the first 10 days of August,” Elliott said.

m