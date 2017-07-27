Utah man killed wife on Alaska cruise because 'she would not stop laughing' at him, FBI says

A Utah man who was discovered with his dead wife in their blood-splattered cabin aboard an Alaska cruise ship Tuesday night told an acquaintance he killed her because "she wouldn't stop laughing" at him, the FBI revealed in a criminal complaint on Thursday.

Kenneth Manzanares, 39, was charged with murder in the death of his wife Kristy Manzanares, FOX13 reported. An acquaintance came into the cabin and found Manzanares' hands and clothes as well as the walls of the cabin covered in blood, the FBI said.

"She would not stop laughing at me," Manzanares allegedly told the acquaintance.

It's unclear what caused the woman's death, but she was discovered with a severe head wound. Her body was found on the cabin floor covered in blood, court documents stated.

The couple was aboard the Emerald Princess cruise ship when the man and his wife started fighting about 9 p.m., according to FOX13. The ship was in the middle of a seven-day Alaskan cruise that left on Sunday from Seattle. Passengers said they heard screams through the hallway, and then the captain's voice on the ship's intercom requesting all medical, security and other personnel to the ship's deck 9 and deck 14.

"People were running through the hall with blood all over them and trying to get security," passenger Megan Morr said.

Passenger Brian Eckstrom told KTUU he saw a man walking in the hallway with his jeans soaked in blood and muttering, "It's not good, it's not good."

Witnesses told authorities they saw Manzanares grab his wife's body and drag her to the balcony before bystanders stopped him, according to court documents. Manzanares then allegedly tried jumping off the ship before officers restrained him.

"They were on deck 7 and he tried to run up to deck 9 to jump off the ship, but security grabbed him before he could jump," Morr said.

Manzanares told investigators his "life is over" as they were searching him, according to court documents.

FBI agents swarmed the ship when it docked in Juneau Wednesday morning. Passengers were kept on board for hours before the cruise departed again late that night for the southeast Alaskan town of Skagway.

Princess Cruises said in a statement Thursday that passengers would receive $150 of onboard credit due to the disruptions.

"You feel sorry for the family but a lot of people had to wait," said Lloyd Barrows, a passenger from Alberta, Canada.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.