Texas school chief ousted for handgun get $106K severance

A Texas school superintendent who admitted leaving her loaded gun in a school vehicle has reached a separation agreement under which she will maintain her $106,000 salary through January.

The terms of the agreement between D'Ann Vonderau and the High Island school district board near Galveston include that she resign as superintendent effective July 17.

The Galveston County Daily News reports she will work as a special assistant to the interim superintendent until Jan. 31.

Vonderau left the gun in a district SUV in May after traveling to a meeting in another school district, then forgot to retrieve the weapon.

It was discovered by a student-athlete when the High Island baseball team used the SUV to travel to a game. Nobody was hurt.

Galveston is 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

