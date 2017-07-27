California man sentenced to 115 years for impersonating cop, groping women

A California man was sentenced to 115 years behind bars this week for impersonating a police officer and fondling two women.

Authorities said 41-year-old Christoph Moore, of Anaheim, stopped at least two women, on two separate occasions, in Hollywood in November 2015, pretending to be a police officer during the encounters and touching the women inappropriately, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Prosecutors said Moore flashed a badge, pulled out a handgun and threatened one of the women. Less than a week later, he showed another woman a badge and groped her.

Additionally, in October of that year, Moore locked himself inside a store with the store's owner and forced her to take off her clothes before her ex-husband arrived and he fled.

Moore was convicted of multiple counts of assault with intent to commit a sexual assault, criminal threats, grand theft, second-degree burglary and two counts of false imprisonment by violence.

He was also convicted of three counts of unlawful use of a badge and one count of sexual battery.