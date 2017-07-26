Ohio State Fair accident: 1 person dead, several hurt after ride malfunctions

At least one person was killed after a sudden accident involving a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, Fox News has confirmed.

As many as seven other people were hurt, one of them critically, Fox 28 reported, adding that the ride experienced a malfunction. The Ohio Highway Patrol told Fox News investigators were at the scene.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Some of the victims were thrown from the Fire Ball ride when it malfunctioned, said Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin. One of the injured is a 13-year-old girl, Fox 28 added.

Crews shut down other rides at the fair.

The cause was unclear. Recent storms and flooding forced inspectors to work long hours in recent days ensuring the rides were in good working shape, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

“The rain slowed us down a little bit. Usually a lot of this stuff would be up a lot faster,” inspector Ron Dean told the newspaper.

Gov. John Kasich reacted: "I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio's fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed."

"Jane and I send our prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who were impacted by the accident at the Ohio State Fair this evening," Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said on Twitter.

The incident was confirmed on the official Twitter account for the Ohio State Fair. “We are investigating and will report information as available,” the tweet said.

Wednesday marks the state fair's opening day. The fair initially was scheduled to run through August 6.

Fox News' Ruth Ravve and The Associated Press contributed to this report.