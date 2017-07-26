The Latest: Fiat Chrysler says it's a victim in payoff probe

The Latest on charges against a former Fiat Chrysler executive, who is accused of making payments to a union official (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Fiat Chrysler says the company and the United Automobile Workers union are victims in a criminal investigation of illegal payments to a union official.

The company says it had no advance knowledge of Al Iacobelli's (Eye-co-BELLY') alleged payments to UAW vice president General Holiefield and Holiefield's wife, Monica Morgan.

Fiat Chrysler says Iacobelli and another employee were "promptly" fired in 2015 when the company obtained "credible evidence of wrongdoing." The company says it is cooperating fully with federal authorities.

Iacobelli was Fiat Chrysler's vice president for labor relations. He's charged with giving $1.2 million in various gifts to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife.

Holiefield negotiated with Fiat Chrysler on behalf of UAW. He died in 2015.

___

2:12 p.m.

A former Fiat Chrysler executive has been charged in Detroit with giving $1.2 million in various gifts to a UAW vice president and other senior union managers.

Alphons Iacobelli (Eye-co-BELLY') was indicted Wednesday in an alleged conspiracy involving UAW vice president General Holiefield and Holiefield's wife, Monica Morgan. Holiefield died in 2015.

The indictment says a $262,000 mortgage was paid off on the couple's home in suburban Detroit.

Iacobelli was Fiat Chrysler's vice president for employee relations through 2015 and the company's key executive in labor negotiations. Holiefield was responsible for negotiating with Fiat Chrysler on behalf of the United Auto Workers.

The government says the payments came from the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center in Detroit. Morgan's lawyer declined comment. A message seeking comment has been left for Iacobelli's lawyer.