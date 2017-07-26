Indianapolis boy, 15, charged with murder in triple-slaying

Prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old Indianapolis boy with murder in the fatal shootings of three men.

A Marion County juvenile judge told the boy during a Tuesday hearing that he faces six murder counts and one count of robbery in the July 16 killings at an Indianapolis apartment.

Prosecutors want him charged as an adult in the killings of 25-year-old Dominique Miller, 25-year-old Jordan Wright and 19-year-old Justin Crowder.

A hearing on that request hasn't been scheduled.

The teen is charged with two murder counts per victim, one alleging he knowingly or intentionally killed each man and the second alleging he killed each while committing or attempting to commit robbery.

Police have said the slayings occurred during a drug-related robbery.

The boy's father, acting as his attorney, declined comment Wednesday.