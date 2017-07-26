Angie's List reports 2Q loss

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Angie's List Inc. (ANGI) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $8.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The consumer reviews service posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period.

Angie's List shares have climbed 52 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 72 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANGI

_____

Keywords: Angie's List, Earnings Report