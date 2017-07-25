Man pleads guilty to charge arising from anti-Islam event

A South Dakota man charged with making terroristic threats outside an anti-Islam event has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge.

Forty-six-year-old Ehab Jaber of Sioux Falls streamed a Facebook Live video from the April event. He held up guns while saying "if you want to be afraid, be afraid." He wore a T-shirt saying "I am Muslim" and "I am only dangerous if you are stupid."

A federal grand jury in May indicted him on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. State prosecutors also have charged him with making terroristic threats and possessing methamphetamine, after initially declining to charge him.

The Argus Leader reports he pleaded guilty to the federal charge Tuesday. Sentencing hasn't been set.

The state case's outcome is still pending.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com