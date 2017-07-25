The Latest: Hundreds pack church to mourn flood victims

The Latest on the funeral for 10 members of an Arizona family killed in a flash flood. (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Hundreds of people have packed into a Catholic church in Arizona to mourn 10 members of a family killed in a flash flood.

Ten white caskets belonging to three generations of the same family were arranged in a horseshoe around the altar for the Tuesday morning funeral Mass.

They died together in mere seconds when a torrent of water rushed through the swimming hole where they were celebrating a birthday on July 15, taking a grandmother, aunts and uncles, children and grandchildren.

The flood was caused by a thunderstorm upstream in Tonto National Forest.