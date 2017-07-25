The Latest: Condemned killer's lawyers appeal to high court

The Latest on the condemned killer in Ohio scheduled for execution Wednesday (all times local):

Attorneys for a condemned Ohio killer who is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court for a review of the case.

Ronald Phillips was convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron.

In a brief filed late Tuesday, attorneys for Phillips say his circumstances at the time of the murder led him to be treated like a much younger person. They say his case "calls out" for further review by the high court.

Phillips was 19 at the time of the killing.

His attorneys say he was a teenager "with such obvious psychosocial deficits" that when police picked him up at school they took him to the department's juvenile bureau instead of the adult facility.

A condemned killer in Ohio has arrived at the death house ahead of his scheduled execution Wednesday with several requests for a delay pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A prisons department spokeswoman said Ronald Phillips arrived at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. That's about 24 hours before he is set to die in Ohio's first execution in more than three years.

He has asked the high court for more time to appeal Ohio's lethal injection method. Fifteen pharmacology professors argued Monday a sedative used in the process is incapable of inducing unconsciousness.

Phillips also seeks a delay based on being 19 at the time of the killing.