Civil rights marker rededicated on birthdate of lynch victim

A civil rights marker commemorating a notorious lynching has been rededicated by Mississippi officials after it was vandalized and then repaired.

The sign commemorates Emmett Till, the black teenager kidnapped and lynched in 1955 after whistling at a white woman in a grocery store.

The rededication happened Tuesday outside the store in the rural community of Money, on what would have been Till's 76th birthday.

The slaying galvanized civil rights activists when Till's mother had an open-casket funeral in Chicago to show how her 14-year-old son had been brutalized.

The marker was put up in 2011 and damaged weeks ago. The state paid about $500 for repairs.

Last year near the Tallahatchie River, another sign commemorating Till's lynching was found to have been shot more than 40 times.