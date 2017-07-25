California father abandons infant in parking lot, cops say

A 16-day-old infant is in critical condition after his dad abandoned him Monday in the parking lot of a California strip mall, officials said.

In surveillance footage obtained by FOX 40 Sacramento, Daniel Mitchell, 18, was seen driving up to a parking spot in Suisun City, and opening the door to the back seat of his car. When he drove away, a car seat is seen left behind on the ground.

A group of bystanders at a nearby barber shop noticed the car seat and saw the baby inside after Mitchell drove away, FOX 40 reported.

The 18-year-old was later involved in a hit-and-run crash in a neighboring town, where police officers found him and transported him to a hospital, officials said.

After tests were run on the baby at a hospital, it was discovered the 16-day-old had an unspecified condition and was flown to another medical center for further treatment.

Police arrested Mitchell on probable cause for child endangerment and abandonment, in addition to committing a felony while on bail and misdemeanor possession of suspected cocaine.

The baby's mother, who is married to Mitchell, has spoken with police and is not a suspect, authorities said.

