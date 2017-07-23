Trooper discovers 5.2 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

An Oregon State Trooper who pulled over an SUV in Deschutes County Thursday found more than he anticipated when he discovered more than $67,000 worth of drugs.

The trooper stopped the northbound 2006 Porsche Cayenne on U.S. Highway 97 near milepost 170 Thursday afternoon for multiple traffic violations.

During the stop, the trooper observed numerous criminal indicators and asked to search the vehicle. During that search, the trooper found 5.2 pounds of cocaine.

The driver of the vehicle, 58-year-old Moises Sanchez Alcaraz of Mattawa, Washington, was arrested for adult delivery of cocaine and adult possession of cocaine. He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

Click here for more from Fox 12.