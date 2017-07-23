Storms threaten to interfere with NASCAR’s Brickyard 400

Showers and thunderstorms may prevent NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 from being run without a weather-related delay on Sunday afternoon.

The theme of wet weather that started Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will continue for Sunday afternoon with the return of showers and thunderstorms.

This activity will be scattered in nature, meaning not every location around central Indiana will get soaked.



However, a shower or thunderstorm moving over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after 2:30 p.m. EDT would spell a delay in the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400.

“The track will take up to two hours or more to dry, so any storms that move in will increase the threat that the storms will stop racing for Sunday or cause the race to be shortened,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said.

NASCAR fans should be prepared to evacuate the stands and seek shelter. Anyone watching from the RV lots should also be ready to move into their campers.

“Any thunderstorm can bring gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said.

Thunderstorm activity is likely to lessen during the evening hours.

If the race is delayed long enough, drivers will then be racing against the setting sun.

“There are no lights at the speedway,” Reppert said.

If the race gets postponed until Monday, a drier day and less humid day will await drivers and spectators.



