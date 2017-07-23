Reports: Severe storms unleash flooding rain across Pennsylvania



Powerful storms will remain on the prowl in the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic through Sunday evening.

The storms are capable of a multitude of threats including flash flooding, damaging winds and hail.

Flooding will continue through the night and into the morning hours Monday as additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms move into southeastern Pennsylvania," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyson Hoegg. " Some areas will see upwards of 6 inches of rainfall," she said.

Additionally, Hoegg said rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move from Pittsburgh to Scranton into the early morning hours Monday. This corridor will receive 1-3 inches of rain overnight, with some areas seeing up to 5 inches of rain. Flooding will be likely across this area into tomorrow morning.

Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania is flooded along several roadways, including routes 31, 51, 119, 981, and 819. There are also multiple reports of flooded basements in Westmoreland and Washington counties.

Flash flooding caused several road closures around Havre de Grace, Maryland, earlier Sunday night, according to the Havre de Grace Police Department. As of 9:50 p.m. EDT, the roads have since been reopened.

As of 9 p.m. EST Sunday, there is a traffic management program in effect for air traffic arriving at Philadelphia International Airport, (PHL) due to thunderstorms. This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 47 minutes, the Federal Aviation Administration reports.

Flight delays of more than three hours are in effect for traffic head to La Guardia Airport in New York City, and Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey. Flight delays of over two hours are being reported at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

Inclement weather is impacting flight operations. Check flight status with your carrier. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) July 24, 2017



Flash flooding has been reported around the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, area Sunday evening. This photo from around 8:30 p.m. EDT shows a truck submerged in floodwaters in Middletown, Pennsylvania.

Between 6 and 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, over 4.2 inches of rain fell at Harrisburg International Airport.

Water levels at this same spot in Middletown clearly receding. A truck is now surfacing. #flashfloods #pawx pic.twitter.com/0OleL6QqQw — Kyle Cooper CBS21 (@WHPStoryteller) July 24, 2017

Harrisburg International Airport recorded a whopping 4.27" of rain between 6PM and 7PM. 1.83" of it fell in just 21 minutes! #pawx — Weather World (@WeatherWorldPSU) July 23, 2017

Neighbor's trying to save vehicles in Middletown @PennLive pic.twitter.com/dsVJ0j3SsQ — Sean Simmers (@SeanSimmers) July 23, 2017



