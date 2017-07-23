Felon named 'Fellony' charged with new felonies

What’s in a name? In the case of one Oregon man, a lot.

A 22-year-old named Fellony Hudson is accused of felony kidnapping, felony eluding, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and several misdemeanors after police pursued him across state lines.

The Salem resident appeared Wednesday in court, where he was charged with a total of three felonies and four misdemeanors.

Officers received a report Tuesday evening of a woman being assaulted inside a moving vehicle, according to Vancouver Police spokesperson Kim Kapp, reports WCMH-TV Columbus. The driver, later identified as Hudson, was driving erratically and ran a red light.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Portland about a week ago, Kapp said.

After a chase that spanned several cities, his vehicle was eventually hit with a set of spike strips, causing a tire to deflate and leading to the end of the chase.

Hudson, who has been convicted of at least four previous felonies, was taken into custody.

The woman inside the car was Hudson’s ex-girlfriend, according to jail records.

The case is now being prosecuted by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office Domestic Violence unit, reports WCMH-TV Columbus.

Jail records also show that at the time of his booking into the Multnomah County Detention Center, Hudson told staff that he uses meth daily and uses heroin weekly, according to WCMH-TV.