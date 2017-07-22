Underage party girl endures ultimate 'walk of shame'

This was the ultimate walk of shame.

An underage New Jersey party girl discovered that sleeping it off isn’t always the answer after drunkenly passing out in the bathroom of a Manhattan bar — and waking up Friday morning to find herself alone and locked inside the nightspot.

“She was a little upset,” a police source said. “She woke up, and she was in the bathroom.”

The reveler had been tossing back drinks with a gal pal when she nodded off on the floor of the bar’s rest room some time before workers closed up at 4 a.m., sources said.

She woke up a few hours later, freaked out and called 911 at 7:55 a.m., according to cops.

