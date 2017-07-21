Weekly wrap-up: Arizona flash flooding kills at least 9 family members; Biggest snowstorm in decades hits Santiago, Chile



A day at the swimming hole turned tragic last weekend when 14 people were swept into floodwaters near Payson, Arizona.

The Garnica family was celebrating a birthday when flash flooding blasted the Cold Springs Swimming Hole. Nine people were confirmed killed, including Garnica's wife and three children. Officials found remains likely to be that of Hector Garnica, 27, on Thursday, who would be the 10th victim.

Four relatives were rescued.

Flash flooding is especially dangerous in the Southwest as water can be swept along dry river or stream beds in a matter of minutes.





Strong storms rattled the Upper Midwest this week, causing property damage and power outages.

High winds overturned a semi truck in Iowa and damaged a barn in South Dakota on Wednesday night. Roughly 10,000 people across northern Illinois lost power amid winds up to 70 mph. The storm also produced large hail across the region.

Severe storms produced multiple tornadoes near Buffalo, New York, on Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service reported that windows were blown out of hundreds of cars at the Hamburg Fairgrounds as a tornado moved through the area. The EF2 tornado caused damage to several structures on its 5-mile path.

A second tornado hit Holland, New York, 20 minutes later. The EF1 tornado downed trees and wires, leading to blocked roads in the area.

Wildfires continue to plague the western United States. The Detwiler Fire burned more than 70,000 acres in a week and forced road closures and evacuations in Mariposa County, California.

The blaze, which is burning near Yosemite National Park, has already destroyed 45 structures. The entire town of Mariposa was ordered to evacuate, according to officials. The town is home to about 2,000 residents.





The intensity of the fire prompted California Gov. Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency for the county.

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean coast early Friday morning, rattling several Greek islands. At least two people were killed and more than 100 were injured.

Officials say the deaths occurred on the Greek island of Kos, where the island's mayor Giorgos Kyritsis said that buildings sustained structural damage.

Heavy rain and strong storms caused travel chaos in Istanbul on Tuesday morning.

The morning commute was brought to a standstill in parts of the city as torrential downpours quickly submerged roads and railways.

Rainfall equal to the month's average fell on the city within a few hours. Some areas received up to 5 inches (128 mm) of rain.

A massive snowstorm hit Chile over the weekend, coating Santiago.

The snowstorm was the largest in the capital in decades, downing power lines and blocking roads.





Flooding in Wisconsin last week ruined every dollar in a vault of a bank, bank president Keith Polleck said, according to the Associated Press.

The Federal Reserve will have to replace every bill from the vault, which was water resistant, but not waterproof.

The Fox River near Burlington, Wisconsin, rose above its flood stage last week, sending up to 21 inches of water in the bank.

m