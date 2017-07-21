Florida principal pressured teachers to change grades and do son's assignments: report

The former principal of Florida's Lake Worth High School pressured teachers to change students’ grades and asked teachers to do assignments for his son, according to a school district investigative report.

“He handed me, along with other teachers present in his office, particular students’ grades and requested grade changes,” science teacher Gary Habib told investigators.

George Lockhart, 52, reportedly asked three teachers to do online algebra assignments for his son during the 2014-2015 school year. Other offenses include charging students $1 if they left class to attend events like pep rallies and wrestling matches and suspending students without reporting the suspensions to the district, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Lockhart created “an intimidating environment” and one teacher “experienced consistent pressure regarding their grading practices,” investigators concluded.

“Mr. Lockhart made some real mistakes in decision-making and lapses of judgment with his leadership on campus,” the school’s superintendent Robert Avossa told the Palm Beach Post.

After initially moving to fire Lockhart, Avossa changed course and kept him on staff by reassigning him to a management position at the district’s charter school office with a pay cut of $21,000.

In December Lockhart and Terence Hart, the school’s assistant principal, were both removed from their positions.

