Feds offer reward for information about bald eagle nest

Federal authorities are offering a reward for information about the destruction of a bald eagle nest in South Carolina.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it's hoping a $1,000 reward will prompt someone to come forward with information on the destruction of the nest last month in Goose Creek.

Officials say the nest was in an area of woods that was being logged. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also is investigating the case.

Bald eagles are covered under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. They're also listed in South Carolina as a state threatened species and receive state protection as a nongame species.