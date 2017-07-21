TERROR
Bomb suspect's lawyers: Feds drumming up terror theory
NEW YORK – Lawyers for a man accused of plotting bomb attacks in New Jersey and New York say the government is wrongfully portraying their client as a terrorist.
The lawyers say prosecutors plan to show jurors inflammatory evidence against Ahmad Khan Rahimi at his October trial in Manhattan.
He's charged with detonating a pipe bomb near a Seaside Park, New Jersey, charity run and planting two pressure cooker bombs in Manhattan last September. The Manhattan explosion hurt 30 people.
Federal prosecutors say Rahimi's interest in terrorist-related groups and activities shows his motive and intent to commit crimes.
Rahimi's lawyers say the government has drummed up a radicalization theory to make its case more compelling, dramatic and seductive.
The Afghanistan-born U.S. citizen has pleaded not guilty.