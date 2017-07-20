Pittsburgh police help veterans get to baseball game after bus crash

Pittsburgh officers on Thursday stepped in to help a group of veterans get to a baseball game after their bus crashed into an overpass, police said.

The white bus was attempting to drive under a 9-foot overpass in Pittsburgh around noon when in crashed, ripping off its roof, police said. The bus had "PA Soldiers and Sailors Home -- Erie" written on the rear, WPXI reported.

None of the veterans on the bus were injured.

The veterans were heading to the PNC Park to catch a Pittsburgh Pirates game. Instead of missing the entire baseball game, officers helped bring them to the ballpark, which was about a seven-minute walk from the crash scene.

Some officers were seen pushing veterans in wheelchairs to the stadium.