Pittsburgh police help veterans get to baseball game after bus crash

The bus carrying veterans crashed around 12 p.m. Thursday in Pittsburgh. (Pittsburgh police department)

Pittsburgh officers on Thursday stepped in to help a group of veterans get to a baseball game after their bus crashed into an overpass, police said. 

The white bus was attempting to drive under a 9-foot overpass in Pittsburgh around noon when in crashed, ripping off its roof, police said. The bus had "PA Soldiers and Sailors Home -- Erie" written on the rear, WPXI reported. 

None of the veterans on the bus were injured.

The veterans were heading to the PNC Park to catch a Pittsburgh Pirates game. Instead of missing the entire baseball game, officers helped bring them to the ballpark, which was about a seven-minute walk from the crash scene.

Some officers were seen pushing veterans in wheelchairs to the stadium.