Hung jury for dad charged in 11-year-old daughter's death

A jury has deadlocked on a reckless homicide charge against a Tennessee man who told police he fatally shot his 11-year-old daughter because he thought she was an intruder.

Media report jurors convicted Timothy Batts on Thursday of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and acquitted him of attempting to tamper with evidence. Batts' trial in the death of his daughter, Timea, began Monday.

Police say Batts told detectives that he shot his daughter last year as she returned to their Hendersonville home from school because he thought she was an intruder. He originally told police that his daughter had told him she had been shot after school. She later died at the hospital.

Sentencing on the gun conviction is set for Sept. 1.