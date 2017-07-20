Hearing set for man who drove into graveside service

A man who drove into a graveside service at a South Carolina cemetery is expected in court on 12 counts of attempted murder.

Columbia Police say a bond hearing is scheduled Thursday for 64-year-old James Kester. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Authorities say they believe Kester intentionally hit mourners with his car during a service Wednesday at Greenlawn Cemetery. Authorities say 12 people were struck. Deputy Police Chief Melron Kelly says none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.

Television footage showed a car stopped in the middle of dozens of graves.

Police haven't talked about why they think Kester hit the mourners or whether he had any connection to the graveside service.