Cops help elderly man make nightly delivery to homeless shelter after car breaks down

Authorities in Pennsylvania helped complete an elderly man's daily trip to donate at a homeless shelter after his car broke down Wednesday in 90 degree heat.

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department, located outside Philadelphia, said in a Facebook post that officers stopped to help 84-year-old Arnold Reinikka after his truck broke down on the side of the highway.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Officers then learned Reinikka was traveling to a nearby homeless shelter to donate food he had collected from local businesses, a trip officials say he takes every single night.

"You read that right. Arnold, 84 years young, makes this same trip every. single. night," police said on Facebook. "And, as you probably guessed, he wasn't going to let a little thing like breaking down in the 90° heat stop him last night, either."

Even with his car disabled on the side of the road, police said Reinikka helped direct traffic and loaded boxes of food into his son-in-law's car so he could make the nightly delivery.

"He's one of Tredyffrin Township's unsung heroes," police said.

Reinikka lives in nearby Malvern with his wife, has five children, ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren, according to police.