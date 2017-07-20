3 charged with helping South Carolina inmate escape

Three people have been arrested for helping an inmate escape from a maximum-security prison in South Carolina.

State prison officials say Jimmy Causey got more help after cutting his way through the fences using tools delivered to him by a drone at Lieber Correctional Institution.

Authorities say Robert Williams picked him up on July 4 outside the prison in Ridgeville and drove him for more than an hour to a motel in Cayce. They say Benjamin Bevier then gave Williams his truck, knowing it would be used in an escape, and Lareece Rosier sent money to Causey, knowing he would use it to remain a fugitive.

It wasn't immediately known if the defendants had attorneys.

Causey was recaptured near Austin, Texas, after three days on the run.