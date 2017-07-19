Reports: Severe storms blow damaging winds across the midwestern US



Severe storms will spread a widespread swath of damaging winds and power outages across the midwestern United States into Thursday morning.

An intense cluster of severe thunderstorms will continue to press southeastward across Illinois and into Indiana into Thursday morning.

The greatest threat with these storms will be damaging winds; however, flooding downpours are also likely. The threat of isolated tornadoes has lessened since Wednesday afternoon and evening.

As of 8:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday, severe winds of 58 mph were reported at the Chicago Rockford International Airport in Illinois.







As of 7:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday, wind damage hit Sioux Falls, South Dakota. There is structural damage and power outages due to downed power poles.



As of 7:00 p.m. CDT Wednesday, reports of major wind damage in Owatonna, Minn., as well as Claremont, Minn. Strong winds also overturned a semi in north Iowa.



Storm damage in Owatonna. Thanks to Kristin Luebben #MNWX @NWSTwinCities #abc6wx pic.twitter.com/Gh0tAfIhmm — Chris Kuball (@ChrisKuball) July 19, 2017

Turkey farm damage NE of Claremont, MN. Possible tornado the cause. #MNWX #ABC6WX pic.twitter.com/fz8S5xPnv8 — Chris Kuball (@ChrisKuball) July 19, 2017

Overturned semi on southbound I35 MM 208 in north Iowa. Elise Romas with the pictures. #IAWX @NWSDesMoines #ABC6WX pic.twitter.com/YIiUn5Z8Tc — Chris Kuball (@ChrisKuball) July 20, 2017





As of 6:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday, the La Crosse Regional Airport reported 54-mph wind gusts in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

What can 60 mph winds do? #wiwx #severeweather pic.twitter.com/4Ew2EN96BV — Adam Hatfield (@werunlacrosse) July 20, 2017

As of 6:00 p.m. CDT Wednesday, portions of Minnesota are experiencing flooding as well as wind damage.



Valley high headache! #rochmn #mnwx #minnesota pic.twitter.com/eRIKjUynmY — MinnIowa Media (@minniowamedia) July 19, 2017

