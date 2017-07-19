U.S.

Reports: Severe storms blow damaging winds across the midwestern US


Severe storms will spread a widespread swath of damaging winds and power outages across the midwestern United States into Thursday morning.

An intense cluster of severe thunderstorms will continue to press southeastward across Illinois and into Indiana into Thursday morning.

The greatest threat with these storms will be damaging winds; however, flooding downpours are also likely. The threat of isolated tornadoes has lessened since Wednesday afternoon and evening.

As of 8:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday, severe winds of 58 mph were reported at the Chicago Rockford International Airport in Illinois.

As of 7:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday, wind damage hit Sioux Falls, South Dakota. There is structural damage and power outages due to downed power poles.

Severe storms Midwest 7.19.17

Severe storms caused a hip barn to collapse in South Dakota on July 19, 2017. (Photo/Twitter/@dpfehrman)
Severe storms midwest 7.19.17

Bins at a farm in South Dakota were destroyed following severe storms that swept through the area on July 19, 2017. (Photo/Twitter/@dpfehrman)

As of 7:00 p.m. CDT Wednesday, reports of major wind damage in Owatonna, Minn., as well as Claremont, Minn. Strong winds also overturned a semi in north Iowa.


As of 6:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday, the La Crosse Regional Airport reported 54-mph wind gusts in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

As of 6:00 p.m. CDT Wednesday, portions of Minnesota are experiencing flooding as well as wind damage.

