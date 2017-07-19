NYC men square off in bloody brawl involving machete, garbage cans

It was slash versus trash!

A man wielding a machete faced off against a guy armed with a garbage can on an Upper West Side street Wednesday morning — and their epic brawl was caught on camera.

Cops say the faceoff at Broadway at West 94th Street started when one of the men, a 35-year-old, was walking along the street looking at his phone and driver Louis Roman, 40, made a comment about him not paying attention and threatened him by flashing a gun clip.

Witness Paul Tena, who tweeted out footage of the fight, told the West Side Rag blog he turned on his camera when he saw the pedestrian respond by throwing a garbage can at Roman’s car — and the driver emerged with a machete and chased the trash thrower back to the median.

The clip starts with the pedestrian dragging another garbage pail across the busy street as Roman waggles the blade on the sidewalk — while his female companion tries to put herself between the two.

She seems to talk her blade-brandishing pal into getting back in their car, but when the trash man tries to get in too, the driver rushes out and hurls the machete at him.

