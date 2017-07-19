MORNING BRIEF: Four GOP senators disapprove of ObamaCare repeal effort

Another Senate Republican has spoken out against Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to repeal ObamaCare without a replacement, dampening GOP efforts to move forward.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, told reporters in a conference call Tuesday that the strategy was not “appropriate,” but neglected to say whether he would vote against taking up the House health care bill, The Hill reported.

MISSILES HAVE RANGE, NOT ACCURACY

The second highest-ranking U.S. military official said on Tuesday that despite North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile’s range, Pyongyang does not have the ability to hit the U.S. with “any degree of accuracy,” Reuters reported.

North Korea is believed to possess hundreds of missiles capable of striking South Korea and Japan. Its recent test of an ICBM put it one step closer to its goal of developing nuclear-armed missiles capable of reaching anywhere in the United States.

‘PEOPLE OUGHT TO KEEP THEIR PROMISE’

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., slammed Republican senators who have said they would vote against a bill to repeal ObamaCare, telling Fox News Tuesday night that "they've got some serious explaining to do when they go home."

"People ought to keep their promise," Paul told "The Story" host Martha MacCallum. "If people are no longer for repeal, they’re going to need to go home and explain to their voters why they said they were for repeal and now they’re no longer for repeal."

MINISKIRT ARREST

The woman seen in a viral video walking in a miniskirt and crop top in Saudi Arabia was arrested Tuesday and was turned over to the public prosecutor’s office, The New York Times reported, citing state-run TV.

The woman was identified only as Khulood. She told authorities that she was in public with her legal guardian—a male relative—and the clip was put online without her knowledge.

