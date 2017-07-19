U.S.

Transportation

Lawmakers, Amtrak: 'Promising start' for Penn Station work

Associated Press
FILE - In this July 10, 2017 file photo, Amtrak workers repair tracks in New York's Penn Station. Amtrak has begun extensive repairs Monday to tracks and signals in Penn Station, which it owns and operates. Monday morning's rush got off to a slow start without any apparent problems. Some New Jersey Transit trains have been canceled this week during the summer-long repair work at Penn Station, because engineers are exercising contract rights that allow them to take two days to report for work when schedule changes are made. Several trains were canceled Monday, July 17, on the North Jersey Coast Line and Northeast Corridor line. An early morning North Jersey Coast Line train was canceled Tuesday, NJ Transit said. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

New Jersey lawmakers and Amtrak officials say the "summer of hell" track work at New York City's Penn Station has gotten off to a "promising start."

The state's Democrat-led Senate oversight committee met on Wednesday with Amtrak, New Jersey Transit, PATH and New York Waterway officials about the progress of the extensive, summer-long repairs at the nation's busiest train station.

Democratic state Sen. Bob Gordon says the summer work has not been as "hot as expected." Amtrak vice president Michael DeCataldo says there's been a "promising start."

A New Jersey Transit passenger checks the schedules in New York's Penn Station, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. New Jersey Transit says some trains have been canceled this week because engineers are choosing not to work under the terms of their contract amid the summer-long repair work at Penn Station. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Expand / Collapse

The second week of extensive repairs is underway at Penn Station affecting train service for hundreds of thousands of commuters.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) had said it would be a "summer of hell," but now says early reports have been good.

 