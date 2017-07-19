Georgia baseball broadcaster misses swing, botches sports-themed baby gender reveal, viral video shows

A Georgia baseball broadcaster botched the key moment at a gender reveal party after failing to swing and strike a ball with colored powder portraying the baby's sex, video shows.

Kyle Tait, a sportscaster based in Atlanta, tried to incorporate his love of baseball to his and his wife's gender reveal party. The couple planned on revealing the gender in a baseball-style fashion but the idea went awry after Tait forgot to swing his bat.

The video showed Tait’s wife, Megan, tossing the ball to the sports broadcaster, who was holding a baseball bat. The ball flies past Tait and hits the floor, spewing pink dust. Tait’s wife laughed and the two shared a kiss.

“A lot of thoughts went through my head as that ball dropped,” Tait told The Comeback. “First, I wanted to wait on it to drop into the strike zone, then it dropped in on my hands and I couldn’t get the barrel on the ball. And the thought crossed my mind that it would break when it hit the ground or to catch it before it fell.”

Tait explained his wife’s pitch was “bad” but she was nervous that she would not be able to throw the ball in a “hittable spot.”

Tait explained he and his wife got the idea from Atlanta Braves All-Star first baseman, Freddie Freeman.

“But a few years ago, we saw Freddie Freeman and his wife do this type of reveal and I loved the idea of a blue or pink powder explosion,” Tait said.

Tait explained he did not know how he would explain it to his daughter when she was older.

“No idea. Right now we’re just trying to get to December and learn how to be parents. Walking, talking, and listening to the story of her pre-birth Internet fame seem so far down the road. It’s going to be a great story though, however we tell it,” the sports broadcaster said.