Air Force grounds Dover, Del., cargo planes after glitches

Landing gear problems have prompted the Air Force to temporarily ground a fleet of cargo planes that operate out of Delaware's Dover Air Force Base.

The Air Force said in a statement Tuesday that the C-5 Galaxy planes experienced two malfunctions in 60 days. Both involved the nose landing gear.

Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II said crews inspecting the planes will figure out the problem and come up with a solution.

Dover is home to 18 of the Air Force's 56 C-5 cargo planes. Only Dover is affected by the stoppage.

Delaware State News reported that nose landing gear on one of the planes failed to fully descend while landing at a military base in Spain. But the crew successfully piloted it to the ground.