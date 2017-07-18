Watch: Rough arrest of street vendor caught on camera

The arrest of a street vendor selling flowers without a permit in Perris last month is being questioned on social media.

Video of the arrest was captured outside the Perris High School graduation ceremony and went viral on Twitter.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

The rough arrest happened after the woman gave several fake names and refused to cooperate. The officer told her she could leave as soon as he wrote her a citation. She refused, and officers say she pushed the officer away.

After she was booked, police found out her real name: Juanita Mendez-Medrano of Fontana.

