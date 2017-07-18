Tropical Storm Don to blast Windward Islands en route to Caribbean Sea



Don will be the second tropical storm in less than a month to affect portions of the Windward Islands, before drifting into the Caribbean Sea this week.

"While some strengthening can still occur with Don in the short term, the system is not expected to become a hurricane," according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.





Don follows Tropical Storm Bret from late June.

People on the Windward Islands can expect a brief period of drenching rain, gusty winds and rough seas through Tuesday night as Don moves through.





The greatest risks from Don on the islands will be from strong winds in thunderstorms that could down trees, cause minor property damage and trigger sporadic power outages.

"Fast movement of the tropical storm should limit rainfall to 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) with locally higher amounts," Kottlowski said.

There will be the risk of flash and urban flooding.

Small craft in the area should monitor the situation and may need to remain in port until the system has passed to the west later this week.

Bathers are urged to exercise caution and heed all warnings until the system has moved by. Unprotected waters will be prone to increasing rip currents and building surf.

On Wednesday, Don will bring similar conditions to the islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, while conditions improve over the Windward Islands.

"Don should weaken later Wednesday and may dissolve into a batch of disorganized showers and thunderstorms," Kottlowski said.

Showers and thunderstorms will cruise westward over the southern Caribbean and brush the northern coasts of Venezuela and Colombia during Wednesday and Thursday.

Westerly winds are likely to prevent Don from reaching the United States.

"Don is likely to move into part of Central America as a tropical rainstorm by the end of the week," Kottlowski said.

Second Atlantic tropical system may approach Leeward Islands

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, another area of disturbed weather, dubbed 96L, was located several hundred miles farther east of Don and is likely to take a more northwesterly path.

Interests over the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.





"During Friday night and Saturday morning, 96L may be close to the Leeward Islands," Kottlowski said.

This second system has a few days before it moves into dry air and disruptive winds aloft, which will likely lead to its demise.

Elsewhere in the tropics, multiple systems are brewing in the eastern Pacific. Fernanda may approach Hawaii this weekend.

