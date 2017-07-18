Police: Officer fatally shot woman who shot man after crash

Police in Virginia say an officer fatally shot a woman who shot and wounded a man at the scene of a crash near a Naval base.

Norfolk police said in a statement that officers were called to the scene of a crash near the gate of Norfolk Naval Station on Monday night and while they were there, a woman shot a man. Police say an officer "engaged the woman and returned fire."

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was in critical condition.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation that's being handled by Virginia State Police. Officials didn't release the names or races of the officers or the woman who was shot.