LIRR train derailed in Long Beach, says MTA

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota told reporters late Tuesday morning that the Long Island Rail Road train that was initially reported as having 'stalled' in Long Beach during the morning rush had in fact derailed.

There were no passengers on board the train when two cars partially derailed at 5:16 a.m., blocking access to the Long Beach rail yard.

Service on the Long Beach Branch was suspended for approximately two hours.

Long Beach Branch trains were operating hourly in both directions between Jamaica and Island Park with buses continuing to replace trains between Island Park and Long Beach.

Commuters were urged to seek alternate means of transportation. The line serves about 20,000 customers a day.

A crane is expected to remove the derailed cars Tuesday afternoon.

