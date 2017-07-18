Ex-inmate misses job interview to save driver in crash

A former inmate on his way to a job interview is being lauded for helping the driver of a car that flipped over on a Connecticut highway.

Aaron Tucker was traveling by bus through Westport Wednesday when he saw the crash and jumped off to help the driver.

Tucker, who lives in a Bridgeport halfway house, helped rescue the driver from the smoking car and wrapped his dress shirt around the man's head to stop a wound from bleeding.

"I asked the bus driver, 'Are you going to help?'" he told WABC. "He said, 'No, and if you get out, I'm going to leave you.' I seen the car smoking up, and the bus driver was still talking. The car started smoking, so I just ran out."

Tucker and two workers from a nearby auto repair shop then pulled the 61-year-old driver out.

The bus left the scene and Tucker missed his interview. But he says he's since gotten other job offers.

He tells WABC it was "the right thing" to do.

