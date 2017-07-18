California bridge used in suicides gets new fencing

Long used by people wanting to commit suicide, the Colorado Street Bridge in Pasadena, Calif., will soon be covered by protective fencing.

The span has 20 alcoves, which jut out from the main pathway, making it easier for people trying to commit suicide to climb over the existing iron fence.

The temporary fencing is designed to deter people from jumping for now, officials told KABC, but the city is expected to come up with a more permanent solution.

An iron-linked fence or a net below the bridge could be added.

The city of Pasadena told KABC that there has been a significant increase in attempts in the first half of 2017; most originate from the alcoves.

There have been more than 150 suicides at the bridge since 1919. During the Great Depression, the bridge was nicknamed the "suicide bridge," because so many people leapt to their deaths from it.