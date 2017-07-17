Obama officials meeting with Senate intelligence panel

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice will speak to staff on the Senate intelligence committee this week.

The panel, which is investigating Russian interference in U.S. elections, is interviewing several former Obama administration officials. Panel staff met with National Intelligence Director James Clapper Monday and will also interview former President Barack Obama's chief of staff, Denis McDonough, a source familiar with the interviews told The Associated Press. The source declined to be named because the interviews are closed.

President Donald Trump has argued that Rice may have committed a crime when she asked intelligence analysts to disclose the name of a Trump associate mentioned in an intelligence report. Rice has said she did nothing improper.

Clapper testified publicly about the meddling earlier this year. He was part of an extensive review of Russian interference conducted by the Obama administration.

Meanwhile, three Senate Democrats called on the White House to review and possibly revoke Jared Kushner's security clearance, pointing to the revelation of a meeting with Russian contacts during Trump's campaign.

Kushner is a senior adviser to Trump and his son-in-law. Along with other Trump officials, he attended a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer who indicated she had damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Kushner disclosed the meeting on his security clearance paperwork, but Democrats have questioned how much he disclosed.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Al Franken of Minnesota and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii said in a letter to the White House that given the meeting, Kushner's top access "may pose a danger to this country."