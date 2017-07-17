The Latest: Police: No crime scene yet at Honolulu high-rise

The Latest on a deadly fire in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

Police aren't treating the Honolulu high-rise apartment building where three people died in a fire as a crime scene.

Honolulu Police spokesman Capt. Rade Vanic said Monday the case is classified as an unattended death. He says even though the criminal investigation division is assigned to the case, it's not considered a crime at this point.

The fire department is still investigating. Vanic says police haven't initiated an arson investigation.

He says police and firefighters released the scene back to building security, which would be responsible for blocking off access to the floor where Friday's fire originated.

The morning after the blaze in the Marco Polo building, some people were able to take photos of the charred 26th floor.

The fire department says the blaze began in unit 2602.

___

11:30 a.m.

Fire investigators have determined where a deadly fire began in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building, but they're still working to identify the cause.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. David Jenkins says Monday the origin of the fire is unit 2602. He says it's across the hall from units where bodies of two women and a man were found.

Jenkins says investigators will determine exactly where in the unit Friday's fire started and what caused it.

The Marco Polo building was constructed in 1971, before fire sprinklers were required in high-rises. Fire officials say sprinklers would have prevented flames from spreading.

Jenkins says it's one of the worst fires in modern Honolulu history.

Some residents say they had trouble hearing sirens and didn't realize there was fire raging until opening their doors.