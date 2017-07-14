Deputies: Father squeezes infant, causing 20 rib fractures

A Florida man who authorities say squeezed his 1-month-old daughter hard enough to cause 20 rib fractures told deputies he was frustrated because the child was crying.

Twenty-five-year-old Daniel Nixon was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the investigation started Tuesday when the infant was admitted to the hospital for digestive problems and a bruise on her leg. Authorities say doctors found 20 rib fractures and bruising.

Nixon later told authorities that he had squeezed the baby at least two times since June 19 because the child was crying and he was "frustrated."

The infant's medical information has not been disclosed. It's unclear if Nixon has a lawyer.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.