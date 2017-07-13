The Latest: AP source: Man killed 4 separately, burned them

The Latest on the search in Pennsylvania for four missing men (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

A person with firsthand knowledge of a man's confession to killing four missing Pennsylvania men says the man killed them separately after selling them marijuana and then burned their bodies at his family's farm.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to publicly discuss details of the case. The person says a co-conspirator was involved in three of the killings.

The details were provided after one of Cosmo DiNardo's lawyers said Thursday that DiNardo had confessed to killing the missing men, including a Maryland college student.

Authorities have identified one body. They're working to identify other remains found in the same grave.

DiNardo and his parents met with authorities at a courthouse for several hours Thursday. As DiNardo was led away in handcuffs, he said, "I'm sorry."

5:40 p.m.

A defense attorney for a jailed man connected to the search for four missing men in Pennsylvania says his client has admitted killing the four and told authorities the location of the bodies.

Lawyer Paul Lang said Thursday his client Cosmo DiNardo confessed to "the four murders" and is ready to plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder. He says his client has deep remorse.

Authorities found the body of one of the men, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, buried at a farm in Solebury Township farm. The other men missing are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick. Patrick went to college in Maryland.

Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation. There has been no immediate comment from prosecutors.

11:30 a.m.

Authorities are digging deeper into a hole where they found the body of one of four missing Pennsylvania men along with other human remains during their search of a sprawling farm property.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a Thursday morning news conference that the 12½ -foot-deep (3.66-meter-deep) common grave on the Solebury Township farm where they found the body of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro is getting deeper by the minute.

He also asked the public to keep sending in tips that could lead them to the bodies.

The other men missing are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Authorities have said they're looking at pursuing homicide charges against a 20-year-old man who was taken into custody Wednesday.

2:10 a.m.

Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a news conference early Thursday morning that cadaver dogs led them to the spot on the farm in Solebury Township where they found human remains inside a 12 ½-foot-deep (3.66-meter-deep) common grave.

The body identified was that of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro. The other remains have not yet been ID'd.

Authorities say they're starting to look at pursuing homicide charges against a 20-year-old man who was taken into custody earlier Wednesday and whose parents own the farm.

Cosmo DiNardo is accused of trying to sell another victim's car after he disappeared. An attorney representing DiNardo's parents says the couple is cooperating with the investigation.