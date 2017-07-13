Baltimore station, once a focus of anger, gets face-lift

A Baltimore police station that was engulfed in protests two years ago following the arrest and subsequent death of a black man has gotten a face-lift.

Media outlets report renovations at the Western District police station were unveiled Wednesday. The project was announced in 2016 to help improve relations between police and the community in west Baltimore. Relations deteriorated sharply in 2015 after 25-year-old Freddie Gray was arrested by police and injured while in custody. His death a week later sparked rioting and prompted the Maryland National Guard to move in.

Renovations include a garden with community seating and a gym for the district's officers.

Gray was taken to the Western District station after his arrest on April 12, 2015. He was then transferred to a hospital, where he died.

