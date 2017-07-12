Gunman sought after 3 people murdered in Alabama mobile home park

Authorities on Wednesday were hunting the killer who gunned down three family members at an Alabama mobile home park earlier that morning.

Three people were found dead at Peachtree Crossings mobile home community near Birmingham, authorities said. The Gardendale Police Department identified the suspected shooter as Kenneth Lever, 51, of Pensacola, Fla., and said he was "considered armed and dangerous." He fled into the woods with a handgun and drove away in one of the victim's cars, AL.com reported.

Gardendale Police Chief Mike Walker said Lever was related to the three people killed in the incident, adding that others outside the family aren't believed to be in danger. The names of those who died have not been released.

Mayor Stan Hogeland said he talked with relatives of some of the victims who appeared to be "distraught."

"We're doing everything we can to try to find this guy," Hogeland told reporters.

A shelter in place instruction was issued shortly after the shooting, but lifted about 10 a.m. after police determined that Lever had left the mobile home park.

Authorities believe Lever is heading back toward his home in the Florida Panhandle. They initially said Lever could be in three vehicles -- a black Lincoln Navigator, white Honda Accord, or 1986 Chevrolet Camaro -- with Florida license place number. The Lincoln Navigator was found about 11:30 a.m. with Lever still at large.

Court records showed a judge issued an order in December telling Lever to stay away from ex-wife Dana Lever and their daughter, a juvenile. Dana Lever sought the protective order claiming the man was stalking and harassing them.

Separately, charges against Lever involving sexual abuse of a minor were filed in York County, Pa., according to the request from Dana Lever.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.